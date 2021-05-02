GeoCoin Price Hits $0.89 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $3,315.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001539 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00077041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.51 or 0.00471417 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,061.15 or 1.00072095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00040176 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00219713 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001024 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

