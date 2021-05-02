George W. Broughton Sells 4,210 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.