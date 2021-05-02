Gibson Energy (GBNXF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

