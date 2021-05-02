Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Receives $21.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. 207,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,267. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

