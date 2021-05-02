GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. GlaxoSmithKline’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 32.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $54,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,389,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,613. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

