Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Update

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BFIT opened at $27.59 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94.

