Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Global X MSCI Greece ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 45,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MSCI Greece ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI Greece ETF stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $28.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GREK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.