GNY 1-Day Volume Tops $693,019.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. GNY has a market capitalization of $192.99 million and $693,019.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One GNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.80 or 0.00855330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00096219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.79 or 0.08593421 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

