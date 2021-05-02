Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.49 million-$183.49 million.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. 1,271,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,442. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $11.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.57.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

