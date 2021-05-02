GoldenPyrex Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 57.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $31.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00064518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.48 or 0.00281146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $631.82 or 0.01113822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.82 or 0.00729510 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00025984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,744.28 or 1.00033620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About GoldenPyrex

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldenPyrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldenPyrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

