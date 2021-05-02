Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.65.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $230.46 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $235.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

