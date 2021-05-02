Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNRG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3,670.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of CNRG stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.71 and a 200-day moving average of $108.81.

