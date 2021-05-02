Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $154.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $161.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.