Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,434 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,280,000 after acquiring an additional 126,129 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

