Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 628 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $172.25 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $175.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

