Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $477.58 Million

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce $477.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $461.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $489.79 million. Graco reported sales of $366.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,929 shares of company stock worth $13,330,699. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,521,000 after purchasing an additional 159,092 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 527,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,178,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,828,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GGG opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Graco has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $78.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

