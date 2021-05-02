Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to post ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings of ($1.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Granite Construction.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $3,052,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $406,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GVA stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,801. Granite Construction has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $41.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Construction (GVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.