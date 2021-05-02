Graviocoin (GIO) Price Reaches $0.0710 on Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $355.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.19 or 0.00475515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002475 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

