Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a d rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

