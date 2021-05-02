GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GungHo Online Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GUNGF remained flat at $$19.79 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53. GungHo Online Entertainment has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $24.55.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

