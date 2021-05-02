GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.05. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

