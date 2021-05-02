GWM Advisors LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,147,000 after purchasing an additional 292,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165,680 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,325,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,729,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,984,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

POWI opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,629 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $246,547.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $122,479.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

