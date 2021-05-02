GWM Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 38.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USPH opened at $112.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.