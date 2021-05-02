GWM Advisors LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cinemark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CNK. Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $21.20 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.