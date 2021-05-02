Handshake (HNS) Price Up 40.4% Over Last 7 Days

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Handshake has a total market cap of $256.94 million and approximately $636,841.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,796.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.10 or 0.05139537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $980.68 or 0.01726649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.96 or 0.00477067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.08 or 0.00720251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.27 or 0.00569176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00079845 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.66 or 0.00434281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004332 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 377,794,869 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

