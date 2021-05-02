Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will announce $20.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.20 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $22.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $88.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $98.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $98.55 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $111.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,687. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.