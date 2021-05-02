Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 4,119 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 590.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $218.77 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.68.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at $177,379,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $128,037.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,051.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,080,168 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

