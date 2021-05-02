Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 26,878 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1,493.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 81,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

