Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 66.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $189.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $189.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.53. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

