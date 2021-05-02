Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 245,148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,449,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

In related news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTOR opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

