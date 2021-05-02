Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 13,974 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,974 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $234.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.91.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

