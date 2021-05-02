Harriet Edelman Sells 4,500 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EAT opened at $67.13 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after purchasing an additional 677,698 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 447,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,545,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.