Harriet Edelman Sells 4,500 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of EAT opened at $67.13 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.
Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.