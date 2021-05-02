Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Harvard Bioscience worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

