Harvest Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.80 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $169.31 or 0.00291196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $90.80 million and $4.68 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 563,624 coins and its circulating supply is 536,315 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

