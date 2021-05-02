HC Wainwright Increases MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $41.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Shares of MGNX opened at $32.36 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. On average, research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after acquiring an additional 323,240 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 676,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 94,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 44,125 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 112,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

