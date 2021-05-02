HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Shares of HDB opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,223,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,698,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

