Head to Head Analysis: Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cardax and Larimar Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cardax
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Larimar Therapeutics
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Institutional & Insider Ownership
8.7% of Cardax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
Cardax has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Cardax and Larimar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cardax
|-891.77%
|N/A
|-297.64%
|Larimar Therapeutics
|N/A
|-38.70%
|-31.40%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Cardax and Larimar Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cardax
|$710,000.00
|1.99
|-$5.09 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Larimar Therapeutics
|N/A
|N/A
|-$45.41 million
|N/A
|N/A
Cardax has higher revenue and earnings than Larimar Therapeutics.
Summary
Larimar Therapeutics beats Cardax on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Cardax
Cardax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity. The company sells ZanthoSyn primarily through e-commerce and wholesale channels. It is also developing CDX-101, an astaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate; and CDX-301, a zeaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate for pharmaceutical applications. Cardax, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings for Cardax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.