Head to Head Contrast: DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Atlassian alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlassian and DocuSign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 4 15 0 2.79 DocuSign 0 4 18 0 2.82

Atlassian presently has a consensus target price of $255.63, indicating a potential upside of 7.60%. DocuSign has a consensus target price of $273.62, indicating a potential upside of 22.73%. Given DocuSign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DocuSign is more favorable than Atlassian.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -25.82% 2.57% 0.51% DocuSign -16.83% -30.14% -7.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of DocuSign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlassian and DocuSign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $1.61 billion 19.45 -$350.65 million ($0.13) -1,827.38 DocuSign $973.97 million 44.53 -$208.36 million ($0.94) -237.17

DocuSign has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocuSign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Atlassian has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocuSign has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams. In addition, the company offers Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions; Jira Align that enables enterprise organizations build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and other tools comprising Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Jira Portfolio, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control. In addition, the company provides Guided Forms, which enable complex forms to be filled via an interactive and step-by-step process; Click that supports no-signature-required agreements for standard terms and consents; Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Payments that enables customers to collect signatures and payment; and eNotary, which offers the ability to execute electronic notarial acts. Further, it offers industry-specific cloud offerings, including Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally; Rooms for Mortgage, which offers digital workspace to create and close mortgages; FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise, commercial, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships, and individuals. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.