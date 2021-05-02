HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HSTM. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

HSTM stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.22 million, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HealthStream by 583.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in HealthStream by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

