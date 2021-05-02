Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce earnings per share of $2.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. Helen of Troy posted earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $12.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

HELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.21. The company had a trading volume of 319,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,230. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $158.97 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.73 and its 200-day moving average is $217.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

