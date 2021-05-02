Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Raised to $18.50 at B. Riley

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $16.50 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HTGC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,840,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

