Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $321.35 Million

Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will announce sales of $321.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.50 million and the highest is $346.00 million. Hexcel posted sales of $378.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.19.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Hexcel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $832,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HXL stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.41. 694,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,928. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

