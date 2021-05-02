HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets raised HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Danske cut HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

HXPLF opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. HEXPOL AB has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $12.43.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.