Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,043,000 after buying an additional 156,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,385,000 after buying an additional 154,649 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 922,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,227,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 20,822.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,291,000 after buying an additional 721,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,706,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Sony stock opened at $100.16 on Friday. Sony Co. has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

