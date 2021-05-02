Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.01. The stock has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit