Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.01. The stock has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

