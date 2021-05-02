Highland Capital Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,003 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

WFC stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

