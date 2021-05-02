Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $141,594.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,280,516.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,879.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $230.32 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $155.08 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.58 and a 200-day moving average of $230.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

