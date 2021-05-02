Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 5,645 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 50.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 187,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,029,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after buying an additional 94,607 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.96. The company has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

