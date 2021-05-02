Hive (HIVE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $250.17 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded up 54% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $250.17 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000638 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001938 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,511,930 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.