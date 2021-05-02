Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Reduced by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,378,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after buying an additional 747,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

NYSE HON opened at $223.04 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

